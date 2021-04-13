Data released from the Killeen Police Department shows Killeen is on track to match 2020’s hit and run accident numbers.
According to KPD, Killeen had 458 total recorded hit and run accidents between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Three months into the new year, Killeen has recorded 25% of 2020’s hit and run totals, with 115 reported hit and run cases already on the books, according to police officials.
Last week, Janelled and Justin Casson, of Killeen, spoke to the Herald about a hit and run accident in their Trimmier Estates neighborhood that damaged the couple’s truck. The Casson’s said they were concerned for the children in the neighborhood and asked for increased police presence.
On the night of March 28, the Cassons’ Ford F-150 was struck on the driver side in the 500 block of East Little Dipper by what appears to be a compact silver SUV, according to the Cassons’ video footage.
“There were three cars hit in our neighborhood over the (March 28) weekend,” Janelled Casson told the Herald last week. “The car was speeding and driving recklessly, possibly a drunk driver. All of us have filed reports with KPD, but it is classified as a hit and run because we cannot make out the license plate or the make and model of the car.”
Janelled Casson said she and her husband have asked the city of Killeen for more lights, speed bumps or additional stop signs to ease the situation, but were told “no for various reasons.”
The Herald’s post about the hit and run received some attention from local residents who had experienced similar accidents.
Facebook commenter Laura Ann said, “Good luck! I hope you folks can get somewhere with the KPD. We have had issues with speeding and just kids being ignorant throwing rocks at cars, houses, kicking in garage doors, fences, tearing apart people’s brick walls and the PD won’t do anything to help.”
The Herald requested additional hit and run data Tuesday morning, but the request had not been addressed by deadline Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.