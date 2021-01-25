Two men are facing charges from two separate incidents, one in Harker Heights and the other in Killeen, which each took place on Friday.
Joshua Daniel Smith, 26, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Friday Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched to a residence S. Amy Lane, in reference to a domestic dispute with an armed subject. Officers immediately located that subject, identified as Smith, who told officers he had a gun but had tossed it aside.
An upset victim told officers that she and Smith had been in an argument which had turned violent when she refused to turn her phone over to him. The physical altercations continued for about two hours, with Smith not letting the victim leave the house and with Smith eventually obtaining a gun from a locked gun box in the kitchen area. The victim told officers she was fearful both for her own safety and that of her three-year-old son.
Smith’s bond has been set at $100,000.
Also on Friday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Shanarae Court in reference to a violent domestic disturbance, according to a separate affidavit. A victim told officers that the suspect, Arelandis Spiller, 33, had choked and threatened to kill her. The officers advised that they had recently left this address, where they had investigated a violation of an emergency protective order involving Spiller and another victim, according to the affidavit.
A witness told officers that she had come to the residence to let the first victim know that repairmen were on their way to repair a door - one that Spiller had kicked in several days ago. The witness said she saw the first victim passed out on the floor, and that Spiller had apparently left on foot.
Spiller’s bond has been set at $50,000.
In unrelated incidents:
Mishalene Marquette Bosket, 34, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance/less than one ounces, following an arrest on Friday in the 100 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Jamie Demond Bailey, 45, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than one gram, following a Thursday traffic stop by the Killeen Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.