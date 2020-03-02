A 20-year-old man killed after a shooting in Killeen early Sunday was shot at a nightclub, and then driven to a nearby convenience store, police said on Monday.
The victim, Shelby Jones, was shot at Club Dreams, 4300 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen Police Department said in a release. No arrests have been announced.
Police are calling it a “murder” investigation, and it makes for the sixth criminal homicide case of the year in Killeen.
Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, and were dispatched to 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street, a Mickey’s convenience store, where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
According to a press release issued by the police department Sunday, officers immediately began performing life-saving measures while they waited for emergency medical services to arrive.
Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Five other criminal homicides have been reported in Killeen this year, including:
32-year-old Michael Cirilo was killed in his home on Jan. 8, in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in Killeen. No arrests have been announced in the case.
2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott was killed on Jan. 8, when he was thrown into a car seat by his babysitter, 29-year-old Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, police said. The infant suffered skull fractures, autopsy reports said.
63-year-old Ann Evans was found dead in her home on Feb. 9 in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive. Police initially treated it as a suspicious death. No arrests have been announced in the case.
27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell was found dead in an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive on Feb. 10. Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in this case.
Teckla Domesca, 19, of Killeen, died in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive in Killeen on Feb. 10. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan Henry Jessup was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Feb. 14 on a charge of theft of a firearm in connection with the case. Cooke set the bond at $250,000.
There were 16 homicides in 2019 citywide.
