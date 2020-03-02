Overall crime in Killeen rose in 2019, including the number of homicides, however some categories — including burglary and rape — saw a decrease last year, according to statistics released by Killeen Police Department.
The number of homicides in Killeen more than doubled in 2019 from the year before, according to the 2019 Uniform Crime Report issued by KPD.
According to the data, 16 homicides were reported in 2019, compared to seven homicides in 2018, an increase of 128.57%.
In addition to homicides, several other “Part 1” crimes — which include auto theft, larceny/theft, burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, rape and murder — also saw a rise in 2019, resulting in an overall increase of 3% of Part 1 crimes in 2019.
According to a KPD release, the biggest contributing factor was auto theft, which saw an increase of 69 reported incidents in 2019 over the year before. A total of 318 vehicle thefts were reported in 2019.
“We continue to encourage citizens to practice basic crime prevention techniques, unfortunately many citizens still leave their keys in their cars, leave them unlocked as well as leaving valuables in plain view,” KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble said in the release. “We look forward to continuing our partnerships to make 2020 a safer year.”
Aggravated assaults also saw a statistically significant increase in reported cases in 2019. There were 340 reported aggravated assaults in 2019, a 10.75% increase from 307 in 2018.
Thefts also saw a small increase in reported cases in 2019 from 2018. There were 2,296 reported cases of theft in 2019, 63 more than the 2,233 reported in 2018.
Rape statistics fell 10.26% in 2019, falling from 117 reported cases in 2018 to 105 in 2019.
Burglary reports also saw a drop in the past year, falling from 854 reported cases in 2018 to 818 cases in 2019, a decrease of 4.22%.
Robbery statistics also saw a sizable decrease, falling 15.07% from 146 reported cases in 2018 to just 124 reported cases in 2019.
