A 2-month-old infant Killeen boy died Jan. 14 from blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Those were the results of a preliminary autopsy ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman and performed Jan. 15 at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Quan Kendrick Scott was born Nov. 13, according to the medical examiner’s report obtained after an open records request by FME News Service.
FME News Service couldn’t locate any information previously released about Quan’s death.
The Killeen Police Department was emailed questions Tuesday. That request was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division, spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said, but no information was available by press time.
It was unknown Tuesday if anyone was identified, charged or arrested in the child’s violent death.
