The day after police arrested a Harker Heights High School student wanted in connection with the deadly Austin Sixth Street shooting, city and school district officials met at City Hall to discuss ways to tackle the area’s crime problem.
City of Killeen and the Killeen school district officials discussed a proposed joint crime reduction committee Tuesday, which if approved by the board and city council, would consist of representatives from Killeen ISD, the cities of Killeen and Harker Heights, Bell County and Fort Hood. The committee’s purpose would be to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts, according to the committee’s proposed agreement.
KISD Board Vice President Susan Jones said one way to tackle the crime problem may be to start at home with students’ parents.
“I think it’s frightening and I don’t want the crime statistics to be the norm,” Jones said. “We have to get the point across to the parents. I come back to this all the time — no parent raises their child and wants them to end up in prison. I think we have to get parents involved, and that’s the key.”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson suggested the school district offer parenting classes for parents struggling to reach troubled children.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district offers a number of resources and classes for parents but the problem is a lack of engagement.
“We have parenting resources, we have parenting support programs,” Craft said. “I think the key is getting the parents that need to be engaged engaged. It’s the parents we’re not seeing engaged that need to be engaged so we can start curtailing the crime.”
Another way to combat crime, Jones said, could be to extend the school year.
“I think all-year-round school,” she said. “It keeps kids off of the streets. It does a community service from the perspective that the kids have something to do and we don’t have that gap to make up for in August. I’ve always been a big fan for all-around school for that reason — to keep students engaged.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said the crime committee should look at increasing mental health services where possible, but encouraged the two entities to come to an agreement about the committee quickly so the hard work of tackling Killeen’s crime problem can begin.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King reiterated that the crime committee’s agreement needed to be solidified before the two entities tackle the issue at hand.
“I think we’re at the point of the MOU agreement,” Nash-King said. “I think that should be our first priority — making sure the language is fit for the school board as well as the city of Killeen.”
No decision on the committee was taken during the workshop Tuesday.
Board President JoAnn Purser, Board Secretary Brett Williams, and board member Marvin Rainwater were not present for the joint workshop meeting Tuesday evening.
