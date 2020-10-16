The chief public information officer for the Killeen Independent School District expressed remorse and asked for prayers from the community for her family after she was arrested in Waco on a misdemeanor charge after a domestic incident on Wednesday night.
Taina Maya, KISD chief of communications and marketing, was arrested by Waco police after a verbal argument with her husband, during which she said that both she and her husband called the police in order to keep the argument from escalating.
Waco police confirmed Friday that Maya was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of assault-family violence.
Maya told the Herald on Friday that no one was physically injured during the incident.
“It’s really saddening,” she said. “It’s a really personal matter because it has to do with my marriage and my family. It’s unfortunate that our emotions got the best of us because this is not who we are: we love each other and our children."
Maya was hired by the district in July of 2019 after she became known as the morning anchorwoman for local TV news channel, KWTX.
She said that she immediately notified the Killeen school district about the arrest, even though the charge is not among the “reportable offenses” that requires an employee to notify the district.
Reportable offenses in the district include driving while intoxicated or criminal allegations involving children.
“Dr. (John) Craft is aware, because I try to be open and transparent with people in the community and in the district,” she said.
Maya said that she and her husband are talking with an attorney about getting the charge dropped.
“This just makes my heart hurt and we’re asking for prayers and grace and mercy,” Maya said.
Maya was hired by KISD Superintendent John Craft as chief communications and marketing director and began work in July 2019.
Maya’s starting annual salary at KISD was $136,800, according to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.