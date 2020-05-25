Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A warrant arrest was made at midnight Sunday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
A narcotics investigation was conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft by shoplifting was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Arson was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
A duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports were available from the Copperas Cove Police Department on Monday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports were available from the Harker Heights Police Department on Monday.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at midnight Sunday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Disturbance was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:47 a.m Sunday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:13 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
