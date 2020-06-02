Killeen Mall 1.jpg

A person enters the newly reopened Killeen Mall on May 2.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Killeen Police Department announced through its Facebook page that the Killeen Mall closed its doors for a day after management said they receiving threats of a possible raid via social media.

“A social media threat was received that suggested a raid that would take place at the Killeen Mall today,” the KPD post said. “Out of concern for the safety of their customers and employees, the Killeen Mall management decided to close the mall today. We are following up on leads regarding this threat. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 911. Please stay safe.”

The post, which went live around 1 p.m., has reached close to 450 shares within one hour.

Calls to the Killeen Mall were unanswered Monday afternoon.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

