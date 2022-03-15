While forthcoming with information in the immediate aftermath of a major Christmas season shooting, the Killeen Police Department went silent in the months following the incident despite the fact that a shooter remains on the loose.
On Dec. 7 at 7:17 p.m., a mysterious white-gloved, masked gunman walked into Finish Line, an athletic retail store in the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, shot and injured an employee, and fled without a trace.
Once police arrived, hundreds of shoppers and mall employees had to be interviewed before they could be released. Law enforcement agencies from surrounding communities as far away as Austin assisted KPD that evening. Even still, the crime scene wasn’t cleared until the early morning hours of Dec. 8.
Although KPD Chief Charles Kimble conducted a news conference for media outlets at the Killeen Mall within two hours of the shooting, communication with the media trailed off in the days, weeks and months following the shooting.
KPD has refused to tell the Herald whether the shooting was gang related, citing the “ongoing investigation” as a reason for the secrecy.
It took weeks for KPD to confirm the Finish Line shooting victim was released from the hospital, or, more importantly, whether the shooting was a targeted incident or a random act of violence — crucial details for many shoppers hesitant to return to the mall during the holiday season.
In early January, when prodded by the Herald, KPD confirmed the shooting was a “targeted incident.”
A preliminary investigation, police said, revealed that the shooter seen in surveillance photos entered the mall, approached the Finish Line counter, and discharged a black handgun, wounding one man. The suspect fled on foot and hasn’t been apprehended or publicly identified.
The suspect — described by police as a 6-foot-tall, medium build, White man last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask, white gloves, and dark colored clothing — remains at large as KPD continues to investigate.
If KPD has any suspects, it hasn’t named them publicly.
In January, Kimble told the Herald one of the reasons the department stayed silent over the holiday season about this particular case was mainly because they didn’t want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
“When we have an active, ongoing investigation, it’s our policy not to talk about evidence,” Kimble said.
But the chief said, looking back, he wished he had been able to tell the public more at the time.
“Hindsight is always 20-20,” he said.
In response to a Herald request about the shooting Monday, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez issued the following statement: “At this time there are no updates to report about this incident.”
Sunshine Week, a Nationwide initiative started in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association — puts the spotlight on public agencies which are forthcoming and transparent with information — and the danger associated with those that are not.
In the case of the Killeen Mall shooting, a little additional information and transparency may have put some fears at ease for thousands of Killeen-area residents, shoppers and business owners during the first near-normal holiday shopping season since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.