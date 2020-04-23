A Killeen man, who is accused of being one of four men who shot and killed a 28-year-old man last year in a north Killeen neighborhood, is seeking his third defense attorney.
Dexter Garvard Washington, 47, appeared remotely from the Bell County Jail, via livestreaming technology, for a hearing Thursday on a motion to withdraw filed by his defense attorney, Anthony Smith.
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, Assistant District Attorney Katherine Nolden, Smith and two court officials participated in the remote hearing.
Washington and three co-defendants are accused of shooting Luis Angel Santiago Jr. on June 18, 2019, after an argument.
Smith told the court that he had filed a motion to reduce Washington’s bond, which was set at $1.025 million on the murder charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failing to identify as a fugitive by giving false information.
Smith asked to withdraw from the case because he is representing another party that would be a conflict of interest with Washington’s case.
“It’s in the best interest of justice that I be allowed to withdraw,” Smith said.
LePak approved the motion but not without expressing his concern that Washington will be on his third defense attorney once one is appointed.
“We have multiple co-defendants in this case and there are a limited number of attorneys who are qualified to handle a first-degree felony case, and if there’s one for each co-defendant then they’re off the list,” LePak said. “There’s only so many left; you’re about out of lawyers.”
Washington said he has not been satisfied with the help he has gotten from his attorneys.
“I’ve been begging for a bond reduction,” Washington said. “I’ve been in here over a year. I need some help with this case. This is a serious case and I’ve never been charged with anything like this before.”
Washington said that he wants a bond reduction so he can get out of jail and hire an attorney, rather than having one appointed by the court.
“No one cares that I’m still sitting in here,” he said.
Smith said that, for the record, he has met with Washington to discuss the case and filed a motion to reduce bond.
The motion to reduce bond will be taken up by the court after a new attorney is appointed.
Washington was booked into jail on June 21, 2019, after police said that an argument between the men and the victim led to the shooting that happened in the area of the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive.
Killeen police were called on June 18, 2019, to a report of a shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three co-defendants have been indicted in the case: Eric David Madden, 22; and Dexter Washington’s sons Shyheem Jubar Washington, 21, and Javonte J. Washington, 16.
Madden and Shyheem Washington both were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Javonte Washington has never been in Bell County custody. He was certified to stand trial as an adult. On the date of the homicide, Javonte Washington was 15 years old.
Shyheem Washington’s bonds total $400,000, including the murder charge, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failing to report a felony resulting in death. Madden’s bonds total $1.1 million on the murder charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
A trial date of May 4 had previously been set but will have to be changed by the court because of coronavirus measures that have delayed all jury trials until at least May 31.
All four men have entered not-guilty pleas.
