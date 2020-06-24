A violent domestic incident from Monday involved a man firing a gun next to a woman’s head, Killeen police said.
Police went to a residence on Monday for a violent domestic call, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not specify what street the residence was on.
A woman told police that a man assaulted her and shot a gun at her, the affidavit said.
When they got to the residence, police said they saw a man who matched the description of the man, whom they identified as Fentress Ray Locklear Jr.
The woman said Locklear hit her, put a gun to her head and shot into the floor near where she was lying, police said in the affidavit.
Officers said they saw shell casings and saw holes in the floor.
Police took Locklear into custody and conducted two interviews with him, police said.
He waived his Miranda rights in both interviews. In one, he denied the allegations. In the other, he admitted to hitting her, straddling her and shooting next to her head to threaten her, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Locklear Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned Tuesday by Cooke, in separate incidents were:
Tavon Marquette Williams, 22, on a charge of assault public servant. His bond was set at $100,000.
Mable Flowers, 35, on a charge of possession controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Johnnie Ray Randall Jr., 31, on a charge of possession controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $50,000.
Darriell Keith Lee Jr., 29, on a charge of assault family/household member by impede breath/circulation (strangulation/choking). His bond was set at $50,000.
