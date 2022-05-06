Killeen police arrested a man after he was accused of dragging a 70-year-old woman by her hair.
On May 4, Killeen police arrived to a residence on McCarthy Avenue in Killeen following a domestic disturbance. Police talked to the victim who said the suspect, Jonathan Jack Coddington, had been acting “out of control” and aggressive.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that during an argument over money issues, Coddington had grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled hard.
She was able to push him away and he had pushed her back before going to his room, threatening her, according to the affidavit.
The victim told the officers that she had felt pain and the officers could observe a redness on the victim’s scalp. The victim also provided the police with a written statement.
Also according to the affidavit, Coddington has a lengthy criminal record that includes five assault-family violence convictions; two assaults-against-the-elderly convictions; and three recent convictions for violating a protection order.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has placed Coddington’s bail at $65,000.
In other arraignments:
Johnson placed a $50,000 bail on Tyler Justus Carbajal on a charge of possession with intent to deliver LSD.
