A man was arrested on Dec. 29 in Killeen and charged with assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
The arrest affidavit on the incident said that Killeen resident Jalyn Rasean Holloway, 23, was arrested after attempting to choke a woman he was in the same residence with.
Officers arrived in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue and saw a woman with a ripped shirt and multiple red marks on her skin, according to the affidavit.
The woman told officers that Holloway had tried to choke her earlier that day and she told them she could not breathe and felt dizzy.
Holloway pressed her head against the wall and then hit her head causing her head to hit the wall, according to the affidavit.
Holloway strangled the woman in multiple different ways.
He told officers that the injuries seen on the woman were caused by “horseplay.”
Holloway was also charged with assault with family violence, impeded breath or blood circulation earlier in 2020 and part of his bond agreement was to not be around the family, according to the affidavit.
Holloway is currently in the Bell County Jail and his bond is set at $50,000.
Other arraignments from Monday included:
Edgar Anthony Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance.
Loelies Rodriguez Valez, possession of a controlled substance.
Carmella Joy Miller, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexus Nicol Williams, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Alexus Nicol Williams, manslaughter.
Tristan Harris, possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Kim Martin, possession of a controlled substance.
Lester Howard Grosse, possession of a controlled substance.
