A Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Killeen Police responded to a call in the 4300 block of Bluestem Lane after a woman called to report Clarence Jones Jr., 25, had choked her twice and cut her with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police Jones demanded “his money,” and when she told him she did not know what he was talking about Jones held her down by her neck for over a minute, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jones returned to the room with a knife and cut the woman on the finger, and then apologized, according to the arrest affidavit, but then put the woman in a chokehold. Jones left the residence afterwards.
Police recovered a large butcher style knife, and Jones admitted to police he used the knife to enter the room, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jones is being held in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond for the assault with a deadly weapon, and $5,000 for interfering with an emergency call, according to the Bell County Inmate Inquiry Portal.
