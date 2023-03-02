Raymond Cecil Kastner

Raymond Cecil Kastner

A Killeen man who is accused of stabbing a doctor to death at a local mosque pleaded not guilty this week.

During a formal arraignment hearing on Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, the state’s prosecutor read the grand jury’s indictment against Raymond Cecil Kastner, who then pleaded not guilty.

