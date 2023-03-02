A Killeen man who is accused of stabbing a doctor to death at a local mosque pleaded not guilty this week.
During a formal arraignment hearing on Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, the state’s prosecutor read the grand jury’s indictment against Raymond Cecil Kastner, who then pleaded not guilty.
A pretrial hearing was set for April 12, according to Bell County court records.
Kastner, 49, is accused of fatally stabbing 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn on Nov. 12, 2022, at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen.
Kahn, an Army veteran, was an emergency physician.
Kastner was indicted on Feb. 8, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million.
According to Killeen police previously, Kahn and Kastner both attended the mosque and were in a “business relationship.”
The two men were inside the mosque when Kastner allegedly stabbed Kahn with a knife 11 times, police said. Kahn was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. at the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit, several people witnessed the incident.
