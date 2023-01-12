BELTON — After the state and defense rested their cases on Wednesday afternoon, the jury began deliberating on Thursday to decide whether or not the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man nearly five years ago in Harker Heights was justified by self-defense.
According to the state’s prosecutors, Killeen resident Parish Dionte Young, 30, shot and killed Larry James Sterling Jr. on Feb. 10, 2018, because Young was angry about being bullied by Sterling over a period of months prior to the incident.
“You fired those shots because you’d had enough of him calling you names, slapping you ... You kept shooting over and over again,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns as he questioned Young, who testified on Wednesday. “You knew all he had was his hands.”
But Young’s defense attorneys maintained that Sterling — who was 6 feet tall — was a danger to Young, who stands at 5-foot-4.
“My client would record Mr. Sterling’s rants and tirades to show him the next day how he acted when he’d been drinking,” said Steve Lee, addressing Judge Paul LePak regarding a 23-second audio file in which Sterling can be heard threatening Young. “He’d do and say crazy things, especially when he’d been drinking.”
Young has been in custody since Feb. 20, 2018.
Heights police were called to the intersection of West Beeline Lane and South Roy Reynolds Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2018, after a person reported finding a man in the road who was not breathing. Heights police officers arrived within minutes and began CPR, but quickly realized the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Sterling died at the scene.
According to a medical examiner who reviewed the autopsy files and testified on Wednesday afternoon, Sterling suffered five gunshot wounds, including two shots that occurred within a 1- to 3-foot range.
A toxicology report showed that Sterling’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.256%, which is three times the legal limit for driving. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the testimony of Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, a forensic pathologist with the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.
The state rested its case on Wednesday afternoon after calling more than a dozen people to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday after the state rested its case, the defense called Young to the stand and played the audio file from the night of the shooting.
“I hope you die, (expletive); I hope I die, too, (expletive),” Sterling can be heard saying.
Young testified that he quit recording when Sterling — who already had struck Young twice with an open hand — exited the vehicle in order to fight Young.
Young, who was seated in the backseat of the pickup truck, allegedly shot Sterling when he was at the rolled-down window.
“He started swinging at me and I tried to slide back out of reach,” Young said during his testimony on Wednesday. “He hit me on the side of the head ... I blocked a second punch with my arm and he grabbed my wrist and was trying to hit me with his other fist. I kicked the gun (which was under the driver’s seat) and grabbed it.”
Young said that Sterling was attempting to grab the pistol when Young pulled the trigger.
“If I didn’t do it, he was going to do it,” Young said. “I closed my eyes. When I opened my eyes, I could see Larry on the ground holding his neck.”
According to Young, physical confrontations had happened before.
“We had a complicated relationship, but he was my friend,” Young said. “He respected me as a working man, but he didn’t think I was tough.”
Young said that over a period of six months prior to the shooting, Sterling would “slap-box” with Young.
“Slap-boxing is supposed to be a friendly tap, but he’d hit me so hard my ears would start ringing so I knew it was real,” Young said. “I took it as him trying to make me tough. I let him know I’m not a violent person but he always wanted to test me.”
According to Young and Emmanuel Larkin, the man who was with Young and Sterling on the night of Feb. 10, 2018, the trio had been out drinking at several bars on South Fort Hood Street. After Sterling became involved with a confrontation with another patron at a karaoke bar, bouncers asked the three men to leave the establishment.
“Larkin convinced Larry to get in the truck and we were leaving,” Young said. “Larry told me to schedule a fight (with the person at the karaoke bar) or he was going to fight me. He became furious.”
Young, who is from South Carolina, moved to Killeen in 2016, when his stepfather was stationed at Fort Hood.
“I came to Texas for better opportunities than in the small town where I grew up,” Young said. “My family members were telling me how many jobs there were here.”
Young quickly secured work as a mover and then as a landscaper on post, where he met and befriended Sterling and Larkin.
“I wish I could have made an alternate decision,” Young said. “He was like a brother to me.”
