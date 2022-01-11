Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Jim Foley Drive on Saturday following a domestic disturbance call.
Officers met with the victim who made the call after running away to a neighbor’s house to get away from the suspect, police said.
The suspect, Dougquaylas Johnson, had a relationship with the victim and attacked her following an argument that they had, according to the affidavit.
The victim told officers that Johnson took her into the room and choked her after throwing her to the floor; dragging her by the leg; and kicking her.
The victim also reported that Johnson pointed a firearm at her head and threatened to kill her. The victim said that she was in fear of her life and believed that Johnson was going to shoot her.
The victim told Johnson she was having an anxiety attack and needed to go outside to get fresh air, which Johnson allowed her to do, according to the affidavit.
The victim was able to get through the back gate and get away from Johnson when he was distracted.
Officers interviewed Johnson, who said that there was no physical violence, just a verbal argument. When the officers asked if he had a firearm in the home, Johnson said no and denied officers entry into the home.
Johnson was then placed under arrest on a charge of assault.
Judge Gregory Johnson placed Johnson’s bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments:
Dakota Shane McCune was arrested on a charge of being in possession of 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in addition to having 1.7 grams of MDMA pills and 7.6 grams of marijuana. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed McCune’s bail at $30,000.
Javier DeJesus-Sayers was arrested on a charge of evading arrest. Cooke placed DeJesus-Sayers bail at $50,000.
Christopher Wayne Cook III was arrested on a charge of possessing half a gram of heroin. Cooke placed his bail at $20,000.
Jacqueese James McKinney was arrested on two charges of theft of property and evading police. Cook placed his bail for theft at $50,000 and his bail for evading police at $100,000.
Cardea Xavier Banks was arrested on a charge of credit card abuse. Justice of the Peace Johnson placed Banks’ bail at $20,000.
