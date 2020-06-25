A call of a theft in progress in April led Killeen police to discover drugs, and the man who was accused of possession was arraigned Thursday.
Killeen police went to a Walmart after receiving a call for a theft in progress on April 10, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police did not specify which Walmart, but the person they were looking for had fled to the 1700 block of Boydstun Loop, the affidavit said.
The man police said was the suspect was later identified as Jack Lee Clearihue, 32. When police saw Clearihue, they said he was “agitated and aggressive and appeared ready to fight officers,” the affidavit said.
After announcing that they would deploy a K-9, police said Clearihue threatened harm to the K-9 and then fled, police said in the affidavit.
Police detained Clearihue after using a Taser and searched him. Police said they found a fake $50 bill wrapped around a small black bag. Inside the bag was a clear rock-like substance, the affidavit said.
A reliable field test indicated the presence of methamphetamine, police said. The substance weighed .03 grams, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Clearihue Thursday on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram and set the bond at $20,000.
