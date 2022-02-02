A Killeen man was charged with assault after he was accused of scratching a police officer while he was getting arrested.
Killeen police were dispatched to a residence following a call about a disturbance. After officers arrived, they determined that the suspect, Jarrod Antony Irvin, was the cause of the disturbance.
Police arrested Irvin on a criminal trespass charge.
While police officers were placing handcuffs onto Irvin, he grabbed at the arresting officer’s hands and caused multiple scratches, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Judge Gregory Johnson has placed Irvin’s bail at $75,000.
In other arraignments:
Kaevon Tyrell Jemison was arraigned on unauthorized use of a vehicle. Judge Johnson placed his bail at $20,000.
Crystal Nicole Steel was arraigned on burglary of habitation. Judge Johnson placed her bail at $50,000.
