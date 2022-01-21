Killeen resident Jeffrie Sterling Lane Jr. was arraigned on Friday after he was accused of setting a woman on fire.
On Wednesday, Killeen police responded to a call about “a woman burning,” according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
The police spoke to a woman with noticeable burns on her body. The woman, who is related to Lane, claimed that her burns were caused from spilling gasoline on herself after knocking over a gas can in her bedroom and lighting a “CBD cigarette.”
The woman said that Lane was in the room with her at the time.
A witness who was present at the house could hear the woman yelling “J stop!” multiple times.
Officers asked Lane to step outside to get his account but he refused to answer, repeatedly saying “it’s an accident, ask her.”
Other witnesses claimed that Lane has poured gasoline on the woman before and made threats that he would “kill everyone in the house” if anyone called 911.
Officers, a fire investigator, and a nurse listened to the woman as she gave her account, in which she still maintained that it was an accident.
The fire investigator pointed out that the gas can’s safety cap would’ve prevented a spill and the nurse told the woman that her injuries were inconsistent with her story.
The woman later admited that Lane did pour gasoline on her and set her on fire, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has placed Lane’s bond at $250,000.
In other arraignments:
Carnell Cooksey Jr, was arrested on charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge Cooke has placed his bond at $50,000.
Robert Elvis Estevez was arrested on charge of cocaine possession. Judge Cooke has placed his bond at $20,000.
