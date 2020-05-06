A Killeen man who is accused of shooting at two people on Saturday had just been released from the Bell County Jail a few days before.
Michael Anthony Caldwell, 56, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $500,000, on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, jail records showed.
He was booked into jail on Monday after police said that on Friday, he threatened to kill a woman before returning the next day to fire shots at her and a man.
Caldwell had been released on April 29 from jail after serving sentences on two felony theft charges and two Class A misdemeanor charges: assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest and detention.
“He was released from jail per Texas Department of Corrections as his judgment indicated that he had the 180 days credit,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Wednesday. She added that Caldwell already had served several more in jail on the misdemeanor charges in October and December of 2019 to February of this year.
On April 28, Caldwell was sentenced, during a hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, to 180 days in jail on two felony theft charges after stealing meat from two grocery stores in Harker Heights last year.
Separately, in county court, he received 75 days in jail on the misdemeanor charges.
Caldwell was given credit for time served, which equaled around 73 days since Caldwell’s initial booking on Feb. 16, and for good conduct, said Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox on Wednesday.
“With good time that would give him credit for a lot more than 180 days,” Cox said. “I don’t see any correlation to his release being early for anything related to COVID-19.”
Police were dispatched on Friday to the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street in Killeen after a call of an assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police spoke to a woman and a man who told them they were threatened by a man, later identified as Caldwell.
The woman told police that Caldwell had assaulted her previously. She and the man she was with told police that Caldwell pulled up and pointed a firearm at them and threatened to kill her, police said.
On Saturday, Caldwell allegedly returned and shot at the woman and the man. Witnesses told police the same story.
The woman told police that she and the man were walking back to their residence when she saw Caldwell in the front passenger seat of a black SUV that pulled up behind them.
Caldwell opened his door and began to shoot at them. The man and woman ran behind some trees, and the driver of the SUV left the scene. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.