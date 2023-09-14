A Killeen man who was facing up to 10 years behind bars for choking a woman in 2021, now is facing twice that amount of prison time after police said he shot the same woman multiple times the day he pleaded guilty to the first charge.
On Wednesday, Lamont Terrell Hinton, 29, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hinton was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $600,000, on the two felony charges.
He had pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking after a domestic violence incident in Killeen in 2021. After he pleaded guilty, the court set a sentencing hearing date of Aug. 24.
Police said he shot the same woman later in the day on Aug. 3.
Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Farhills Drive in reference to a woman who had been shot by a man who had fled the scene.
Upon arrival, police knocked on the front door several times before a woman opened the door. “The officer ... observed bullet hole wounds in the woman’s upper left thigh and upper right thigh, and hand,” according to an arrest affidavit. “As EMS was treating (the woman), (she) stated that she and Hinton were arguing when Hinton reached into her dresser and grabbed (her) handgun. (The woman) heard a shot and felt the pain.”
The woman was taken by an air ambulance to a local hospital.
The next day, after she was released from the hospital, she was interviewed by police again. She said that “Hinton had been yelling at her stating that he should have gone to prison that morning (and) that (she) was trying to take his son away,” according to the affidavit. “Hinton was saying all of this while he was looking in her nightstand drawer. (The woman) said that Hinton said he was going to show her. He pulled out her 9 mm handgun, cocked it and said he was going to ‘fix it.’ She stated Hinton lifted the gun and pointed it at her. She went to grab the gun and Hinton fired.”
The woman told police that Hinton then began to threaten her roommate, “who was pleading for her life,” police said. “(The woman) called Hinton’s name to distract him from the roommate...Hinton pointed the gun back at (her) and fired again, hitting her in the thigh. She told Hinton that he had shot her and needed to leave. She followed (him) to the garage and let him out. Once he was outside, she let the garage door down, locked all the doors and called 911.”
The woman told police that he left with her gun in her vehicle.
Shortly afterward, Hinton called 911 and told police that he was at a fast-food restaurant on Stan Schlueter Loop.
Killeen police located Hinton, wearing bloody clothing, at the restaurant.
He told police that the handgun was in the vehicle and that “he did not intend to shoot (the woman) and that the handgun discharged twice accidentally.”
At the scene of the shooting, police said they “located a spent 9 mm shell casing inside the master bedroom, as well as a live round and a projectile near the bed,” according to the affidavit. “Another live round and an empty holster were located in the master bedroom.”
Police said that children were at the residence with the incident occurred.
The choking assault occurred on Sept. 21, 2021, when Killeen police responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road after a report of an assault.
The woman told police that during an argument, Hinton began to leave the apartment to go to a family member’s home.
“As he was leaving, (the victim) said she tried to lock the door,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(She) stated that Hinton grabbed her arm and neck and threw her on the floor before starting to choke her and hit her head on the floor.”
The woman told police that when she tried to fight, he used her necklace to choke her.
“(She) blacked out and lost consciousness,” according to the affidavit. The woman told officers that she was experiencing pain in her head and neck, and police said they observed scratches, redness, bruises and blood on and around (the woman’s) neck ... upper back and arm.”
Hinton was not on scene when officers arrived, but police said that he went to the Killeen Police Department around 24 hours later to provide a statement.
“He admitted to choking (her); however, he claimed it was to stop ‘her rage,’” police said.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Iesha Bradley, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Ernest W. Felder, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Steven C. Durfey, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Edward Rodriguez, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Devin C. Hamilton, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm.
Charles B. Clark, 60, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Quinton M. Graves, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sherketter O. Joyner, 40, of Temple, on a charge of theft from a person.
Treylon O. Levy, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Raphael Harris, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Ana M. Jimenez-Hernandez, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Travis Mathew Edwards, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(2) comments
No worry, fella, a loving, kissing, hugging, judge is gonna sort it all out for you.
...
Freedom now, freedom tomorrow, freedom forever.
Obviously when they let him go because choking the life outta someone is acceptable here in Killeen lol Now he aired them out and maybe he'll get a deferred sentence or community service.
