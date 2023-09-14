Lamont Terrell Hinton

Lamont Terrell Hinton

A Killeen man who was facing up to 10 years behind bars for choking a woman in 2021, now is facing twice that amount of prison time after police said he shot the same woman multiple times the day he pleaded guilty to the first charge.

On Wednesday, Lamont Terrell Hinton, 29, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(2) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

No worry, fella, a loving, kissing, hugging, judge is gonna sort it all out for you.

...

Freedom now, freedom tomorrow, freedom forever.

Justaguy

Obviously when they let him go because choking the life outta someone is acceptable here in Killeen lol Now he aired them out and maybe he'll get a deferred sentence or community service.

