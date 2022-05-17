Killeen police have arrested a 59-year-old man accused of stabbing another man at a gas station.
According to the affidavit, a police officer approached Stanley Beasley after getting a dispatch to a Cefco gas station in reference to a possible stabbing victim. The officer noted that Beasley was carrying a “red metal pole” in one hand and a tire jack in the other.
Beasley told the officer that he was defending himself from someone with a knife and it was visibly noticeable that Beasley was both upset and in pain.
Despite Beasley’s claims, a witness said otherwise, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police they saw Beasley getting into an argument with a man and that it was Beasley that had the knife. The man was able to get a tire jack from his car and defended himself from Beasley.
The victim attempted to flee Beasley but fell down and, according to the affidavit, Beasley got on top of the victim and stabbed him in the back.
An officer met with the victim and noticed that he had a stab wound in his back, which the affidavit stated was two inches from the center of his back.
The victim was then taken to a hospital.
In reviewing the surveillance footage, an officer confirmed that the events transpired as the witness had stated.
Beasley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed a $100,000 bail on Beasley.
