An early morning discovery over the weekend led to the arrest of a Killeen man, police said.
At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a stabbing call at a hotel in the 6200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
When police arrived at the hotel, which was not named in the affidavit, an officer found a “woman lying in the doorway of a room … who had blood on her face and body and a knife in her neck.”
The woman told police a man, later identified as 32-year-old Rushond Elmore, also stabbed her in the stomach.
When police arrived at Elmore’s residence, according to the arrest affidavit, they observed a man allegedly matching Elmore’s description “holding a knife in his hand.”
When officers arrived, they allegedly found “Elmore sitting in a chair.”
Elmore was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon.
Elmore was listed on the Bell County Jail website on a $250,000 bond on Monday afternoon.
