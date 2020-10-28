Killeen man accused of stalking woman, and then crashing into her

1. Yes. She is the face of the district and was less than truthful about the incident.

2. Yes. It is only a misdemeanor, but the district must have a zero-tolerance policy.

3. No. Maya reported it to the superintendent; at most, a suspension is warranted.

4. No. This was a private incident that occurred in the home. No discipline is needed.

5. Unsure. There are so many factors involved, it’s hard to say what is appropriate.

Vote

View Results