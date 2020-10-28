Killeen man accused of stalking woman, and then crashing into her

A man accused of stalking is facing a criminal charge following a violent incident in Killeen.
Richard Wayne Reeves, 27, is charged with one count of stalking, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Aug. 18 a victim reported that Reeves, a relative, had damaged property in their shared home in Killeen, as well as punched her in the stomach, during a July incident. On Aug. 3, Reeves threatened to pour boiling water on the victim and poked her in the eye, then left the residence to stay with a friend for several weeks.
According to the affidavit, Reeves would go on to text the victim, sometimes in excess of 100 times, with no response. The victim stated that she believes Reeves was following her and/or somehow monitoring information on her cellphone, and stated she saw him parked outside both the home where she was staying or her job while she was at work. The Killeen Police Department officer noted Reeves had called the victim 155 times.
On Sept. 7, the victim was leaving her place of employment when Reeves arrived in his vehicle, parking behind her’s and thus preventing her from leaving the location. An argument took place and the victim told her to leave her alone, and in reply Reeves crashed his vehicle into hers twice, with the first impact propelling her several feet. When officers arrived, Reeves admitted crashing into her vehicle with the intention of destroying it.
Reeves bond has been set at $100,000.
