According to court documents obtained Monday, Killeen police responded to a call about a robbery on Friday at the Family Dollar store, located at 2200 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Officers were advised that the suspect was seen wearing a sports jersey, a blue cap, and glasses and fled in a white sedan traveling northbound on WS Young Drive.
According to court documents, officers spoke with an associate at the store who reported the incident. The store associate told officers that the suspect, later identified as Rosado Jimenez II, entered the store and asked where the Vaseline was. Reports showed that a few minute later, Jimenez, who had placed several laundry and hygiene item in a white laundry basket, walked past the check out and left the store without paying for the items.
According to court documents, the store associate went outside and confronted Jimenez while he was attempting to put the merchandise in his car. The associate reported that he asked him to return the merchandise, but the suspect had already started his car and was driving way.
Officers report that they searched the area for the suspect vehicle and were able to locate it within minutes of the incident at 1510 North College Street. An officer at the location reported he observed two suspects, one wearing a sports jersey, exit the vehicle and ignore his commands to stop, and entered his residence. Other officers arrived on the scene and removed all the residents from the home. Jimenez was one of the suspects removed.
The officers stated they had reviewed the store security cameras and received a description of the suspect and the stolen merchandise was in his car.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Jimenez allegedly admitted to the officers that he committed the robbery.
Police reports stated they received consent to enter the residence with Jimenez, and while inside located under his bed police found the jersey the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery. Underneath the jersey was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Officers report that according to his criminal history, Jimenez is not legally allowed to posses a firearm.
Jimenez was arrested for the felony charges of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Jimenez’ bail was set at $50,000 for the robbery and $100,000 for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
In other arraignments:
- Willie Joe Tyron Jones III was charged for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $50,000.
- David Allen Wilder, Jr. was charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $100,000.
- Janamar Deon Lee Lanier was charged with attempted tampering or fabricating evidence. Bail was set at $20,000.
