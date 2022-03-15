A Killeen man, Shakeim Allen, was arraigned on Monday following the charge of assaulting a family or household member by impending breath or circulation.
The day prior to his arraignment, officers arrived to a household on the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive in Killeen in reference to a domestic assault call.
While there, officers met with Allen and two women at the scene.
One of the women told the police that she witnessed Allen choking the other woman multiple times in the morning, and at one point, the woman lost consciousness. The woman tried to get Allen to stop and told officers that she had scratched him in the face in order to make him stop.
“Officers observed Allen to have scratches on his face and neck,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail for Allen at $50,000.
