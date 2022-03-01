A Killeen man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault after Killeen police officers witnessed him threatening and attacking a woman, according to an affidavit obtained Monday.
The affidavit alleges that Noble Thigpen, 61, was seen yelling at a female passenger in his car while the pair sat in a parking lot. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the business in response to a disturbance call.
According to the affidavit, the female passenger reportedly turned away from Thigpen and mouthed some words to the responding officers. When Thigpen exited the vehicle, he allegedly pulled a loaded firearm from the back of his pants.
The affidavit does not specify if officers subdued Thigpen or if he disarmed himself.
However, the affidavit does say that the female passenger, when removed from Thigpen, alleged that the man hit her multiple times, gave her a bloody nose, pulled her hair and placed a gun to her head. The last charge has been recorded on one of the officer’s body cameras, the affidavit said.
The affidavit notes that officers observed a small wound under the woman’s nostrils and a small amount of blood on her hand. Thigpen denied physical violence to the officers, and the gun removed from his pants matched the description by the female passenger.
According to the affidavit, Thigpen has a criminal history involving assaults of family violence and violation of a protective order in Bell County. The affidavit continues to say that Thigpen was placed on deferred probation in 2013 for family violence and that he was charged with battery of a household member in 2006 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
As of late Tuesday, Thigpen was not listed in the Bell County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set by Justice of the Peace Bill Cook in the amount of $100,000.
