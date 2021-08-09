A Killeen man is facing assault charges after police said he was harassing residents with a baseball bat Sunday.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
According to courthouse documents, police responded to the scene in response to reports of a man chasing people with a baseball bat.
Police spoke to a victim who said she was watching a dog for a resident who was out of town when 33-year-old Jaime Ksolei Marcelino threatened to kill her and began chasing her with a baseball bat, the affidavit said.
Marcelino allegedly chased the victim down the street and then turned his attention toward a man and a woman who were walking down the street. The affidavit said Marcelino attempted to strike both of them as well.
Officers then spoke to Marcelino and detected what smelled like alcohol on his breath, according to documents. Police asked him if he was intoxicated, which Marcelino denied. However, his wife, who was standing behind him, shook her head, indicating disagreement with him.
Marcelino told police he was the neighbor to the resident who was determined to be out of town and that he thought the woman was trying to break into the home.
Police recovered the baseball bat from Marcelino’s wife. He was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Monday,
Armando Antonio Gonzalez, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cooke set his bail at $30,000.
Rayquan Julius Robinson, 24, was arrested and charged with accident involving injury. Cooke set his bail at $50,000.
