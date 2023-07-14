Javonte Jervar Washington

Javonte Jervar Washington

BELTON — It was June 18, 2019, and four men were driving up and down Fleetwood Drive with guns in their car, looking for a fight. Another man was busy washing his truck in the driveway of his home when the sound of gunfire pierced the neighborhood.

It was a random encounter that would have deadly consequences for 28-year-old Luis Angel Santiago Jr., who died at a local hospital that day after being shot in the legs and torso.

fred44

Murderers like this need to be executed. And not after 20 years in prison. Immediately after your court appeals are finished. Once thugs realize they can be executed for their actions, then maybe they'll think twice.

don76550

Always the same demographic. Citizens you need to be armed and ready

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

The THUGS of THUGVILLE are on the prowl.

...

Occasionally one or two get nabbed.

...

More often than NOT, for every THUG nabbed and incarcerated, four or five more join the infamous band if MUGGERS, THUGGERS TOGETHER!

miffed67

I live a couple of doors away from the house where this happened. The victim and his family were nice people. I'm so sad this incident happened, no mother should lose her child this way. I hope and pray this young man can turn his life around instead of falling into the trap his brother and father are in. Two lives were lost that day. Very sad.

DonKique

“I believe he can be rehabilitated and do something with his life and not follow in the footsteps of his father and brother.”

I think it’s a little late for that.

jgamon

Turn his life around? The person that was killed does not have any chance at life. An eye for and eye, thugs like this should not be back on the street. Young age has nothing to do with it, not all young people commit crime.

