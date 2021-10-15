A Killeen man identified as Waldemar Lebron-Colon was arraigned Thursday with burglary of residence with intention to commit theft.
On Aug. 11, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence on Royal Crest Drive in Killeen. Officers met with the homeowner and received her statement, according to the arrest affidavit. The owner said she left for work around 8:35 a.m. that morning. She was later informed by someone that her home was being broken into around 11 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit. She arrived home to find her rear door was broken in and a Playstation was a missing from her home.
Later, officers discovered that a Playstation with the same serial number had been pawned at approximately 11:46 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers looked at the store’s video footage and, although he was not the one who pawned the Playstation, police found Lebron-Colon with another man who was pawning the game console. The victim also said they recognized Lebron-Colon and said he followed her in a car the day before the robbery, the arrest affidavit said. The same car was seen in the pawn shop parking lot when the Playstation was being pawned.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Lebron-Colon on a charge of burglary of a residence with intent to commit theft. Bail was set at $50,000.
