A Killeen man identified as 32-year-old Corey Norris was arraigned with four charges on Tuesday. He was charged with evading arrest on foot, evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to identify self, and driving while intoxicated (DWI).
On Nov. 8, a bystander reported that Norris had left the Hangover Night Club and entered a red Subaru while intoxicated, then proceeded to drive off. Dispatch made officers aware of the vehicle in case they came upon it.
One officer said that they were traveling south on W.S. Young Drive and was turning onto Illinois Avenue when they spotted Norris’ Subaru traveling east and zigzagging, the arrests affidavit said.
The officer believed Norris would strike his vehicle, so he pulled over to the right shoulder as Norris passed. The officer saw Norris through the window as he passed and noted he was shaking the steering wheel back and forth, the arrest affidavit said.
The officers then followed Norris’ vehicle and advised dispatch they were going to perform a traffic stop for a possible DWI, the arrests affidavit said. They activated their patrol lights and noticed Norris braking as if coming to a stop; however, he continued to drive at speeds below the posted 30 mph, the arrests affidavit said.
As Norris continued to evade the officers, they came upon a red light and stopped. Officers took this chance to approach the vehicle and tap on the window. Norris was initially staring straight ahead and then looked at the officers with a blank stare, the arrest affidavit said.
Norris then sped away and ran the red light when officers tried to initiate the traffic stop, the arrests affidavit said. The officer that tapped on the window believed that Norris was intoxicated, incoherent and a danger to the community in this state so a police chase was initiated, the arrest affidavit said.
Norris turned onto Malibu Lane, which is a dead-end street, and then proceeded to flee from the officers on foot, the arrests affidavit said. Officers were able to apprehend Norris, who denied officers from taking a breathalyzer test or blood sample, the arrest affidavit said. Officers received a blood warrant but did not release the information.
After pulling Norris’ records, policed stated this was not his first DWI offence and had multiple DWI convictions, the arrest affidavit said.
Norris was arraigned on charges of evading arrest on foot, evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to identify self, and driving while intoxicated.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $5,000 for evading arrest on foot, $5,000 for evading arrest with a vehicle, $5,000 for failure to identifying self, and $50,000 for driving while intoxicated.
Norris’ total bail amount was $65,000.
