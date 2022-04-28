A 53-year-old Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday with indecency of a child with sexual contact, which is a second-degree felony.
David Tracy Sr. was arraigned after allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old female foreign exchange student to whom he was a host parent, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 23, 2021, a woman who was acquainted with the victim told police the victim had made an outcry of sexual abuse. The victim told the woman that Tracy was abusing her after she refused to go on a family outing and the woman was called to pick her up, the affidavit said.
Officers oversaw an interview with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas on Nov. 8, 2021, the affidavit said. Since the child’s primary language was Japanese, a volunteer translator was present at the interview along with a forensic interviewer.
During the interview, the victim stated that on Oct. 16, 2021, Tracy had started massaging her legs on the couch and touched her breasts and “woman’s part” both over and under her clothes, the affidavit said.
The victim was 15-years-old at the time of the incident and reported that Tracy had touched her inappropriately on other occasions as well, the affidavit said.
A written statement by the victim was provided in both English and Japanese.
In a non custodial interview, Tracy admitted he was rubbing the child’s legs on the inside of her thigh and said that he knew his hand went where it should not have gone, the affidavit said. In a follow up non custodial interview, Tracy admitted to feeling excited when he touched the victim and that he felt like he was cheating on his wife by being excited, the affidavit said.
Tracy was arraigned on a charge of indecency of a child with sexual contact. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.