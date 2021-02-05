A Killeen man was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony after allegedly threatening a female driver with a gun.
Isaiah D. Collins, 21, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
On Feb. 2, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Roy Reynolds Drive and East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in reference to an armed subject. While en route to the area, the affidavit states, the officers were advised the 911 caller was stating that a male “had pulled a gun on her daughter and was chasing her daughter.”
Later that evening, Harker Heights Police Department advised they had stopped Collins’ vehicle and had him detained. A purple and black pistol, unloaded but with a full magazine nearby in the glove compartment, was retrieved from the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle. The handgun had an under barrel tactical light with a built-in green laser, the affidavit stated.
As an officer was conducting a search of the vehicle, a man approached the officer saying he was involved in the incident.
He “told the officer that he was driving in the inside lane of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard with his girlfriend and their three-week old baby, following his girlfriend’s mother and aunt in another vehicle” when the suspect “drove up from behind at a high rate of speed and tried to pass the vehicles. When the suspect could not pass, he began tailgating (the man’s) vehicle.”
The three cars were stopped at a light when the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at one of the women.
“The victim was crying and distraught, and told the officer that when the cars stopped at the light, she let the suspect know that he can’t drive that way because they had a baby in the car. The suspect responded, ‘So what b----, I have a gun,’ and pointed the gun in her direction,” the affidavit states.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Collins and set his bond at $100,000 Thursday.
In a separate incident, Adam Ramos, 39, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. Johnson arraigned Ramos and set his bond at $20,000 Friday.
