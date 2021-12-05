A Killeen man who already is serving a lengthy federal prison term for possession of child pornography could be facing 5-99 years, or life, in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to sexually assaulting a child.
In 2019, Christopher Andrew Almaguer, 29, and his wife, Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 30, each were sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. A third co-defendant, Christopher Almaguer’s brother, Paul Perez Jr., was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on two counts of receipt of child pornography.
In state district court, all three are facing first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child related to the same incidents.
On Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Christopher Almaguer pleaded guilty to that charge. A sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 17, 2022, in the same court. Christopher Almaguer also has been charged with felony injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily harm, but he has not been indicted on that charge, according to court and jail records.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000. Sarah Almaguer and Perez Jr. also were listed in custody.
Sarah Almaguer is facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. She has pleaded not-guilty and a pre-trial hearing is set for her cases on Dec. 16.
Perez Jr., 28, of Fort Worth, admitted to requesting and receiving images and videos from the Almaguers that depicted the sexual abuse of children, according to the federal criminal complaint.
His case is set for a jury trial on Dec. 13.
Christopher and Sarah Almaguer pleaded guilty to the federal charges in October of 2018, admitting that in December 2017, they uploaded sexually explicit photos of themselves sexually assaulting multiple children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a previous news release.
“Investigators were able to compile a list of approximately 25 potential minor child victims, ranging in age from eight months old to 14 years old,” according to the news release.
