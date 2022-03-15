The Killeen man who police say fatally shot two young girls last weekend is a decorated combat veteran who retired from the Army less than two years ago.
Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, who served 20 years in the Army as a truck driver and human resources specialist, was booked into Bell County Jail on a capital murder charge, and was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2.5 million on Tuesday. The bond amount is among the highest at the Bell County Jail, and is similar to the bonds set in other murder cases, records show.
Gaines is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.
Killeen police said that Gaines shot and killed Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, on Saturday at a home in the 400 block of West Vega Lane in Killeen. Gaines also allegedly shot and injured the mother of Makayla, Danielle Gaines, who is Kendrick Gaines’ spouse.
The woman since has been released from the hospital, police said on Monday.
In a GoFundMe post Sunday, the two victims, who were cousins, were described as “bright and playful little girls.”
Military background
The Herald asked the Army to provide information on Gaines’s military service.
Kendrick Gaines served in the Army for 20 years, during which time he was deployed to Iraq, from January 2007 to April 2008, and Afghanistan, July 2010 to July 2011, according to Fonda Bock with the Public Affairs Office for the Army’s Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He served in the Army from August 2000 to August 2020 and retired at the rank of staff sergeant, according to the Army.
The Army said that Gaines earned the following commendations: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Army Achievement Medal (9th award), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th award), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2nd award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (5th award), NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge and the Driver and Mechanic Badge w/driver-wheeled vehicle(s) clasp.
He has no court records in Bell County and no criminal convictions in Texas, according to searches of county and Texas Department of Public Safety records.
