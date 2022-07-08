A Killeen man was arraigned Friday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance after police say he sold drugs to an undercover officer.
On June 28, 23-year-old Kevin Morales delivered less than 1 gram of THC contained in four THC vape cartridges to an Army Criminal Investigation Division investigator who was working with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, according to an arrest affidavit.
The investigator had noticed Morales bragging on social media that he had narcotics for sale, and Morales agreed to meet with the officer for an exchange of four cartridges for $140 in Harker Heights, the affidavit said.
The cartridges were marked as having THC and being restrictive in certain states, the affidavit said. The cartridges were field tested and came back positive for THC under 1 gram. No arrests were made during this encounter, according to the arrest affidavit.
On July 6, the undercover officer and Morales met again to exchange six THC cartridges and half an ounce of marijuana for $310, the affidavit said.
The affidavit did not mention any arrests by the undercover officers.
Morales was later pulled over by Killeen police for lacking a rear license plate. The affidavit did not specify if Morales was stopped on June 6 or a later date.
KPD officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search, officers found two handguns, cash and a digital scale. The cartridges from July 6 were field tested and came back positive for THC over 4 grams.
Morales was arraigned Friday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, which is a first-degree felony.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $50,000.
