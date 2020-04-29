A Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday after being accused of assaulting another with a knife on April 10.
Ivan Burgos Santiago, 50, was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon in the case.
On April 10, Killeen police went to 10th Street in Killeen after a call about an assault. Police detained a large group of individuals at the location, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man told police he had a exchanged words with Burgos Santiago at a nearby convenience store. The man said Burgos Santiago followed him and attacked him with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw Burgos Santiago attempt to stab the man with a knife or box cutter.
Police said they saw multiple lacerations on the man’s hands, which they said indicated self defense. They also saw a laceration on the man’s neck, the affidavit said.
Police saw the weapon approximately 10 feet from where the altercation took place, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Burgos Santiago’s bond at $100,000.
