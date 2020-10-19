A man was arraigned in Killeen on Monday for possession of marijuana less than five pounds but more than four ounces.
An arrest affidavit from the office of Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said that Dominic Stephan Garcia was found with just over two pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday.
An officer with the Killeen Police Department stopped Garcia after he drove through a gas station to avoid a traffic control device, according to the affidavit.
Garcia admitted to having marijuana in the car when he was asked by the officer.
The officer said he found a small bag of marijuana and mushrooms, a bag with three plastic containers, three plastic cups and a gallon sized plastic bag that all had marijuana as well as another gallon plastic bag of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Garcia’s bond is set at $20,000, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.