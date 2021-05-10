A Killeen man was arraigned Sunday on a felony charge of injury to an elderly person.
Officers from the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South 10th Street Saturday night for a possible assault. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man, Cidrik Cornelius Calhoune, who was identified as the suspect, yelling at a female in the parking lot. Calhoune was stopped before he could leave while the officers contacted the alleged victim, who was a man.
The man appeared to be highly intoxicated and was observed to have a swollen lip and bloody nose. He told police he had been hit by Calhoune.
Witnesses said both Calhoune and the victim had been drinking together all day and that the victim struck Calhoune first. Calhoune pushed the victim to the ground and struck him multiple times while on the ground.
The officers stated they observed no visible injuries on Calhoune and the victim was transported to the hospital to be screened for a possible concussion.
Bail for Calhoune was set at $20,000.
