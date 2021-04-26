A Killeen man was arraigned Monday on charges of theft of a firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
On April 24, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. to a business in Killeen for a burglary of a building report. When the business owner and employees had arrived that morning, they found a broken window and multiple items missing, to include a handgun and a lunch box.
After taking the report, officers were dispatched again at 10:30 a.m. for a burglary of a food truck report. Upon arrival, officers found Kenneth Dwayne McLin, 45, asleep in the trailer. McLin stated he had broken into the food trailer because he was cold. Officers found a lunch box in the trailer which contained the handgun and other items reported missing earlier from the Killeen business.
McLin had previously been convicted in July 2019 for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He was being charged for theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. McLin is being held on $50,000 bond for each of the charges.
Two other Killeen residents were also arraigned over the weekend.
Joshua Rodney Hillman, 18, was arraigned Friday on charges of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury.
Andrew Paul Cortez, 45, was arraigned Friday on charges of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram.
