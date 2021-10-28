A 41-year-old Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday on drug possession and assault charges following an incident earlier this week.
On Monday, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Officers entered the residence and made contact with Remy Lopez Jr., the arrest affidavit said.
One officer noticed Lopez handling a wallet with a clear plastic bag and had him empty his pockets. Lopez laid out his wallet, cellphone and a pipe used for smoking narcotics on a nearby table, the arrest affidavit said.
Lopez made the statement that he did not want to be arrested for having methamphetamine so he put the wallet in his pocket, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers arrested Lopez and collected the small bag. The bag contained suspected methamphetamine that weighed approximately 1.9 grams. A field test showed the substances was presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the arrest affidavit said.
The Bell County Inmate Inquiry portal noted Lopez was also taken into custody for assault of a family member causing injury during the confrontation with police on Oct. 25.
Lopez was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram but less that 4 grams.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $30,000. Lopez also received an added charge of assault of a family member causing injury, with an additional $5,000 in bail. Lopez’s total bail amount is $35,000.
