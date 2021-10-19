A Killeen man identified as Duvalle Sommerville, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Sommerville had previously been convicted of robbery in 2016 by the District Court of Travis County.
On Oct. 17, Killeen police were dispatched to a disturbance in Killeen and made contact with Sommerville. The arrest affidavit did not say if Sommerville was involved in the disturbance or detail the disturbance they were responding to. During the investigation, officers received information that Sommerville might have a firearm in his possession, so one officer told Sommerville he was going to perform a pat down for the officers’ safety, the arrest affidavit said.
Sommerville told police officers he had a firearm in his pants pocket. Officers removed the firearm and records indicated the firearm had been reported stolen, the arrest affidavit said.
The officers did a background check on Sommerville and learned of his criminal history. He was then taken into custody, the arrest affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Sommerville with unlawfull possession of a firearm by a felon and set his bail at $35,000.
In Texas it is illegal to posses firearms or ammunition at any point after conviction, however, after five years have passed since the completion of their sentence, parole, or probation, the person is no longer prohibited by state law from possessing a firearm at their home, according to state law.
It is a considered a third degree felony to unlawfully posses a firearm before this date for any felon.
