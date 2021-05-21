Sean Thomas Bordelon, 27, was arraigned on manslaughter charges on Friday in relation to a June 1 shooting in Killeen.
Killeen police responded to a call of a shooting on June 1 at 5:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Green Avenue. They found Bordelon performing CPR on a man who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to the affidavit, Bordelon told police the two men had been wrestling on the ground when the gun went off.
A witness said she heard two men screaming at each other and when she approached the screaming she saw the man on top of Bordelon, according to the affidavit. She told the men to give her the gun, but then heard a gunshot and saw the man grab his stomach.
According to the affidavit, KPD recovered a firearm that belonged to Bordelon at the scene along with a magazine with seven rounds in it under some brush within arms reach of the altercation.
Bordelon told police the .45-caliber pistol had a “palm press” and safety, according to the affidavit. He thought his hand was on the “palm press” when the weapon discharged, and did not think his hand was on the trigger.
An autopsy was performed by the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas, according to the affidavit. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
DNA samples from the grip/trigger area matched Bordelon, according to the affidavit.
Bordelon is being held in the Bell County Jail on $500,000 bond.
