A Killeen man was arraigned on a charge of sexual indecency with a child Friday after allegedly simulating a sex act on an 8-year-old girl in 2013.
On Aug. 29, a woman entered the Killeen Police Department and filed a report against Manuel Sanchez Soto, 41, a Killeen resident.
The woman identified herself as the victim and stated her family had been visiting Soto’s residence in 2013 when the incident happened, the arrest affidavit said.
Soto would have been approximately 32 around the time of the incident.
According to the affidavit, the woman said that the children were playing hide-and-seek at Soto’s residence. During the game, Soto allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and rubbed himself against her, the affidavit said.
The victim reported that when she tried to escape, Soto tried to grab her and told her not to leave the room, the affidavit said.
Killeen detectives learned the woman made an outcry to her therapist, who confirmed with police that the woman had first mentioned this incident during a session in 2018.
Manuel Soto was given a total bail of $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
In an unrelated arraignment, 36-year-old Brandon Lee Scammahorn was arraigned Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over 1 ounce but less than 4.
On Aug. 18, Killeen police performed a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to indicate the blinker within the required distance before turning, according to the arrest affidavit.
In Texas, the law requires drivers to turn on blinkers at least 100 feet before their turn.
According to the affidavit, the officer placed Scammahorn under arrest for the alleged traffic offense and then proceeded to search the vehicle. The reasoning behind the search was not listed in the affidavit.
The officer reported finding a substance on the vehicles front driver’s floorboard. The substance was not described in the affidavit but was reportedly field tested to contain methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Scammahorn was given a total bail of $30,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. Scammahorn was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.
