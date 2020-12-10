A man was arrested in Killeen on Tuesday and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following a suspected kidnapping.
A woman in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop went inside a convenience store to pay for gas, and as she was coming out she noticed a man driving off in her vehicle with her 7-year-old and 2-year-old children in the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Christopher Thomas Jr. was found by Killeen Police Department officers at another convenience store on West Stan Schlueter Loop. They saw him exit the store with the 7-year-old attempting to return to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Officers pulled over the vehicle and saw the two children and verified that Thomas did not have permission to take the vehicle.
Thomas could not be found in the Bell County Jail Thursday but his bond is set at $100,000, according to the affidavit.
Other arraignments from Thursday include:
Kenneth Ray Collins Jr., aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, $100,000 bond.
Taelon Deshawn Chandler, injury to a child, intentional bodily injury, $100,000 bond.
Taurean Rashsawn McGowan, assault on a public servant, $100,000 bond.
