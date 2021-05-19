A woman’s smartwatch may have saved her life when the woman was able to contact a friend for help while she was allegedly being assaulted by a Killeen man in March.
Kalil Bruce, 37, of Killeen was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges of continuous family violence, a third-degree felony, and interfering with an emergency call, a class A misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police received a report that Bruce “assaulted and strangled” a woman on March 3 at her apartment on Heather Lane in Killeen.
The woman told police that she and Bruce “got into a physical scuffle when (Bruce) accused her of texting another man and took her phone.”
“(The woman) advised that (Bruce) pushed her to the floor, put his hands around her neck and attempted to choke her, dragged her by the hair,” police said.
The woman said she attempted to leave and call 911, police said, but Bruce repeatedly stopped her from doing so.
“(The woman) used her watch to send a message to a friend to call for help,” police said.
Bruce allegedly fled the scene when the friend threatened to call police, according to the affidavit.
Bruce had a previous pending charge of assault of a family member from Jan. 23 in which he was accused of assaulting another woman at that time, police said.
Killeen police officers arrested Bruce Tuesday.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Bruce’s bond at $20,000.
