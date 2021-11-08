A Killeen man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentionally injuring a 7-year-old child after a teacher noticed the man's son was injured.
According to court documents obtained Monday, an elementary school teacher noticed that a student had arrived to school with facial injuries in the form of a “mark under his left eye” that the Killeen Police Department believe are the result of abuse from his father, David Gregory Joseph, 30, of Killeen.
The teacher reported that, by noon, the child’s eye was “large, red, and swollen,” and that the child said he received the mark when his father slapped him “because he lied to him about something.”
Officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after, the affidavit said, and made contact with the victim’s younger brother, who officers claim was also injured.
According to the affidavit, the younger brother had a raised, swollen, red mark and “an inch long laceration to his bottom lip.” The affidavit continues to say that the father, Joseph, claimed the younger brother left the house unmarked.
Joseph is currently charged with intentional bodily injury to a child, with a bail set by Judge Gregory Johnson to $50,000.
Joseph was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 4:52 p.m. Monday.
Other arraignments
In other arraignments, Joseph Michael Frost, 30, was arrested Friday after Harker Heights police conducted a traffic stop.
According to the affidavit, officers told Frost that the “entire truck was illegal.” The affidavit clarifies that the vehiclelacked a registration sticker, was carrying a license plate that belonged to another vehicle, was uninsured, and that Frost’s driving license was suspended. Additionally, the affidavit claims that officers found a sawed off shotgun — a prohibited weapon in Texas.
The affidavit claims that Frost asked about the weapon before he was detained, and “how he would be able to get it back.”
Frost is currently charged with possession of an unlawful weapon, with a bond of $20,000 set by Judge Gregory Johnson.
Frost was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:00 p.m. Monday.
