Killeen police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a homeowner and fired shots at her residence last month.
Police arrested Kendric Mealey, 24, of Killeen after he allegedly fired shots at a house and assaulted the owner and several of her friends on May 22.
According to the arrest affidavit, police responded to the 2000 block of Poage Avenue in Killeen for reports or shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police found bullet holes in the residence and nearby tree, according to the affidavit.
Police said they contacted a neighbor who provided video from a security footage which caught audio of a man and woman arguing, the affidavit said. After the argument, the video showed a vehicle’s headlights leaving the house. The driver stopped directly in front of the house and fired six shots at the residence, according to the affidavit. Police were not able to make contact with anyone at the home and left the scene.
Later, officers got a call at 3:16 a.m. from the owner of the home, who told them she was the victim from the shots fired call earlier. She told police she was with her friends when Mealey repeatedly contacted her asking her if he could come over. She said no and the group left the home for dinner, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that when she returned, there was a knock on her door. One of her friends answered, and Mealey pushed his way into the home looking for her. The group was able to push Mealey out of the home, but he punched the owner in the face, as well as one of her friends, according to the affidavit. Mealey walked to his car and a short time later, began firing shots at the house.
The owner also claims in the affidavit that Mealey took items from her home. She was also able to provide a Snapchat video to police from Mealy, showing him holding a hand gun and bragging about stealing items from her residence.
Mealey was booked into the Bell County Jail.
He’s charged with deadly conduct and burglary.
Justice of the peace Gregory Johnson set Mealey’s bail at $150,000.
In other arraignment cases Monday:
Quincy Marquon Stallworth, 20, was arraigned on a charge of evading arrest. Johnson set Stallworth’s bail at $20,000.
Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 31, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Johnson set his bail to $20,000.
